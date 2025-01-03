JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $106.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACGL. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

