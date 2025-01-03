JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $269.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.82.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The stock has a market cap of $675.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

