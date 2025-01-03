JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.50 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.75). Approximately 94,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 236,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.78).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £185.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

