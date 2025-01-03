Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.35 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 88.40 ($1.09). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.07), with a volume of 464,634 shares trading hands.

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £442.80 million, a PE ratio of -4,305.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.35.

Insider Transactions at Jupiter Fund Management

In related news, insider James Macpherson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($30,820.65). Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

