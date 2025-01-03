K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.27 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.94). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.94), with a volume of 975 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 0.83.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

