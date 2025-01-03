Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $6.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM

UWM Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of UWM

NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. UWM has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.