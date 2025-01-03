Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kingsway Financial Services were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 128,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 288,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

KFS stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $3,076,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 593,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,253.49. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,583. 54.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

