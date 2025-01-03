Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Given New $412.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $412.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.11.

Shares of KNSL opened at $454.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.39. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $342.80 and a 52-week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

