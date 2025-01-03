Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.18 and traded as low as $57.12. Kubota shares last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 83,506 shares trading hands.
Kubota Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kubota
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.