Launch One Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 8th

Launch One Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 8th. Launch One Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Launch One Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPAAU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Launch One Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth $181,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000.

About Launch One Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

