Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,472 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises 0.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 708.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

