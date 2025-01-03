LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target Raised to $5.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LPTH opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

