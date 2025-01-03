Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $32.22. Lincoln National shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 1,513,654 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

