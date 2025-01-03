Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 87,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $616.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.10. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.34.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,347.04. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

