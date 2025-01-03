LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on LiveOne from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.24 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.67.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

