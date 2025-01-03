LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 10,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

LiveWorld Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

LiveWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.