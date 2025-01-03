LTC Properties, Inc. Plans Jan 25 Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a jan 25 dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

LTC opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on LTC Properties

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.