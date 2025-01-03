Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.92. 2,291,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,280,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

