Lyft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 73,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average daily volume of 40,436 call options.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.82.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Lyft
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 52,311 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.
View Our Latest Report on Lyft
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.