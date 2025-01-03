Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $145.26 and traded as low as $136.55. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 8,933 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.7113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
