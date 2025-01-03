Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.65. 10,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 2,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNGPF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Man Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Man Group Price Performance

About Man Group

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

