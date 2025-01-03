Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 1,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Marel hf. Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

About Marel hf.

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells solutions, software, and services to food processing industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. The company operates through four segments: Poultry Processing; Meat Processing; Fish Processing; and Plant, Pet, and Feed.

