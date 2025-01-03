Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $251.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $274.45 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $295.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.75 and its 200 day moving average is $253.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,249,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after purchasing an additional 300,543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 133.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

