Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 86.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.