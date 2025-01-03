Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.11. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

