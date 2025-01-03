MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.79. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.26.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
