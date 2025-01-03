Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 104.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Middlefield Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.69. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.