Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.20. 24,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 5,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

