MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.02. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 14,363 shares trading hands.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 22.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MIND C.T.I.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,783 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned 1.30% of MIND C.T.I. worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company's stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

