MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.02. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 14,363 shares trading hands.
MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 22.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MIND C.T.I.
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.