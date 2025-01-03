Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 72,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 369,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$124.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

In related news, Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 150,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$41,250.00. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

