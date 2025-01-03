MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shot up 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 517,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 164,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
MTB Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
