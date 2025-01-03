MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 517,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 164,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MTB Metals Stock Up 100.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.63.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

