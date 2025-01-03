MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.21 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.45). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 36.86 ($0.46), with a volume of 109 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.18) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.21. The company has a market cap of £8.98 million, a PE ratio of -335.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

