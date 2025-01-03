Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

