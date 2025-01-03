National Bankshares Downgrades Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) to Tender

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$24.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Softchoice currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Shares of SFTC opened at C$24.15 on Thursday. Softchoice has a one year low of C$15.06 and a one year high of C$24.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of -0.14.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

