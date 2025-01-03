Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.66 and last traded at $81.02. Approximately 13,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 55,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.90.

Nestlé Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

