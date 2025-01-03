Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,893 shares of company stock valued at $93,859,830. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $886.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $861.40 and a 200-day moving average of $743.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $465.77 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

