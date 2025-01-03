Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $8.67.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
