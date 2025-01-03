Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $318.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.34.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $83,500.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,303. The trade was a 41.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after purchasing an additional 694,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 65.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 707,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 406,891 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 456,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

