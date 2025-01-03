NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 46.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,540,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,897,092.64. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,789. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NPCE opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

