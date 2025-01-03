New Fortress Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,766 call options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,129 call options.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,532,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,975 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,896,000 after buying an additional 633,170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,797,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,445,000 after buying an additional 395,740 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,163,000 after buying an additional 619,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,622,000 after acquiring an additional 234,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
NFE opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
