New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 9,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.