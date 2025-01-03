News (NASDAQ:NWS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.16 and traded as high as $30.73. News shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 386,943 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
News Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in News by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in News by 27.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
