News (NASDAQ:NWS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.16 and traded as high as $30.73. News shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 386,943 shares traded.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in News by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in News by 27.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

