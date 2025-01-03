NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.61 and traded as low as C$14.14. NFI Group shares last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 313,264 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

