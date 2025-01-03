NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $5.23. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 683,070 shares traded.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The company has a market cap of $683.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.75.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 77.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
