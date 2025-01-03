North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 11.6 %

NYSE NRT opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.76. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

