Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Stock Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,235,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northeast Community Bancorp

In other news, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,792 shares in the company, valued at $340,788.80. The trade was a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald S. Hom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,799.31. This trade represents a 25.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $209,766 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NECB stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

