Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 48,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 109,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$82.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

