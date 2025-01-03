NRI Wealth Management LC Acquires New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 1.9% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

