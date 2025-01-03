NRI Wealth Management LC Acquires Shares of 1,175 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $428.64 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.